A funeral was held or Morozin, where the officer was given a proper celebration of life following his unexpected death.

His life was honored on Thursday, Feb. 13 by loved ones, law enforcement, and well wishers.

Morozin, of New Freedom, PA had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, serving with multiple police departments before most recently joining the Baltimore Police Department, his obituary states.

Affectionately known as "Big John" to some, attended Penn State University before pursuing a career in law enforcement, according to his obituary on the Fluehr Funeral Home website.

Alongside his career, Morozin was an avid athlete, competing in hockey throughout his life and earning the black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu while maintaining a passion for MMA, his obituary says.

Outside of his love for combat sports, his friends said Morozin also enjoyed playing the guitar and would often serenade his wife, Mercedes.

Tributes poured in for Morozin following his unexpected passing as he was remembered as an athlete, coach, and mentor. His sudden passing left colleagues, friends, and family stunned.

"The Baltimore Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and the entire community as we grieve the loss of Officer John Morozin," the department wrote in a tribute. "May he rest in peace."

"Got some sad news yesterday about a friend of mine that passed away yesterday," another friend wrote. "I will miss all the conversations with you about what is wrong with policing in America ... Our conversations about lifting weights and training."

Morozin is survived by his wife; his parents, Vincent and Patricia Morozin; his sister, Jennifer, and her husband, Michael; as well as 14 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Services for Morozin were held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Richboro before his burial at Union Cemetery in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his wife.

