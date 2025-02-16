Mostly Cloudy 54°

Hit-Run Driver Slams Into Parked Maryland State Police Car On I-695 In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a driver who slammed into a trooper’s parked vehicle on I-695 and fled the scene.

The crash happened shorty after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, when a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack was assisting a motorist on the right shoulder of I-695 near Windsor Mill Road, police said.

For unknown reasons, a vehicle struck the stationary patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated.

The trooper was outside the vehicle at the time and was not injured, officials said.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, police said. Investigators are now searching for a 2013-2017 dark-colored Honda Odyssey with significant passenger-side damage and front-end damage to the bumper, fender, and hood. 

The minivan also has a small unknown sticker on the bottom left rear window, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

