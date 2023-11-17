Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

Woman, 22, Killed In Multi-Car Crash On Mass Turnpike In Grafton: Police

A 22-year-old woman died after she was involved in a car crash in Worcester County that sprawled into a multi-car wreck on I-90, authorities said. 

<p>Claudia Lukas died from her injuries after she was involved in a multi-car crash on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton, authorities announced Friday.&nbsp;</p>

Claudia Lukas died from her injuries after she was involved in a multi-car crash on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton, authorities announced Friday. 

 Photo Credit: Claudia Lukas Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Claudia Lukas, of Longmeadow, was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Grafton after her Subaru and a Kia Sorento collided on I-90 and hit a center guardrail, State Police said. The cars came to a stop in the center of the highway and were hit by an oncoming vehicle. 

The crashes caused a secondary wreck between two tractor-trailers and a box truck, authorities said. One of the trucks went through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, though all their injuries were minor. 

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn, Claudia recently graduated from UMass Amherst and worked as a supply planner for Clarks in Needham. 

State police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE