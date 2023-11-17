Woman, 22, Killed In Multi-Car Crash On Mass Turnpike In Grafton: Police

Claudia Lukas, of Longmeadow, was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Grafton after her Subaru and a Kia Sorento collided on I-90 and hit a center guardrail, State Police said. The cars came to a stop in the center of the highway and were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The crashes caused a secondary wreck between two tractor-trailers and a box truck, authorities said. One of the trucks went through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, though all their injuries were minor.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn, Claudia recently graduated from UMass Amherst and worked as a supply planner for Clarks in Needham.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

