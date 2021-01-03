Wind Advisory Starts At 4 P.M. - Gusts Up To 50 MPH

A wind advisory has been put in place for much of Massachusetts as gusts speeding faster than a car on a highway route plow across the state.

March is indeed coming in “like a lion.” Let’s hope it sticks to that axiom and exits “like a lamb.”

On Monday, March 1, the National Weather Service predicted wind gusts in western and central Massachusetts reaching 50 mph. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today, Monday, to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

Outside of some anticipated massive gusts, the regular wind speed will be 15-25 mph during the duration of the wind advisory.

At 50 mph, winds will be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects, break tree limbs, and cause power outages, the National Weather Service said.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov.

