Cold Case: 2 Charged With 30-Year-Old Killing Of Teenager In Fitchburg

Robert D’Lucca, 49, and Lawrence Calafell, 51, of Gardner, were indicted on one count of murder in the death of 15-year-old Deondray Atwood, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

They were also indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

The duo are accused of shooting into a parked car on Daniels Street in Fitchburg that had three people inside, the prosecutor said, including Atwood and two other teenagers. Atwood died of his injuries from multiple bullet wounds and a second person was shot several times but survived.

D'Lucca was charged soon after the shooting, but he wasn't tried before he was arrested in New York on a separate murder charge, of which he was found guilty, the prosecutor said. He's been in prison since the killing.

He will be returned to Massachusetts soon to stand trial on Atwood's murder and the other charges along with his alleged co-conspirators.

