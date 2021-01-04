Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
How Much Snow Did You Get? Regional Snowfall Totals, Monday, Jan. 4

Kristin Palpini
Snowfall totals for Monday, Jan. 4
Snowfall totals for Monday, Jan. 4 Photo Credit: nation

We're starting off the first workweek of 2021 waking up to a light blanket of snow.

In the Central and Western areas of Massachusetts as well as the Berkshires, the place that received the most snow appears to be North Granby with 2.2 inches and Noth Adams with 2.4 inches. Chicopee also reached 2 inches of snow accumulation.

After that, Holden came the closest to joining the 2-inch club with an accumulation of 1.7 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, Worcester, Holyoke, Amherst, and Westfield got 1 inch of snow each. Some of the area's largest communities received less than an inch of snow: Springfield’s total snowfall added up to 0.8 inches, Greenfield received 0.5 inches, and Pittsfield got 0.26 inches. Pittsfield got 0.26 inches, and Greenfield got 0.5 inches

According to the National Weather Service, here are the total snowfall amounts in local cities and towns for the past 24 hours (data were taken at 8 a.m. Jan. 4):

  • Westfield 1 inch
  • North Granby 2.2 inches
  • Agawam 1.4 inches
  • Williamsburg 1.3 inches
  • Worcester 1 inch
  • Holden 1.7 inches
  • Leicester 1.2 inches
  • Hopkinton 1.5 inches
  • Hudson 1.3 inches
  • Amherst 1 inch
  • Sunderland 0.4 inches
  • Conway 1.5 inches
  • Chicopee 2 inches
  • Springfield 0.8 inches
  • Holyoke 1
  • Chicopee 1
  • Lee 1.2
  • Pittsfield 0.26
  • North Adams 2.4
  • Greenfield 0.5

