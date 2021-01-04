How Much Snow Did You Get? Regional Snowfall Totals, Monday, Jan. 4

We're starting off the first workweek of 2021 waking up to a light blanket of snow.

In the Central and Western areas of Massachusetts as well as the Berkshires, the place that received the most snow appears to be North Granby with 2.2 inches and Noth Adams with 2.4 inches. Chicopee also reached 2 inches of snow accumulation.

After that, Holden came the closest to joining the 2-inch club with an accumulation of 1.7 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, Worcester, Holyoke, Amherst, and Westfield got 1 inch of snow each. Some of the area's largest communities received less than an inch of snow: Springfield’s total snowfall added up to 0.8 inches, Greenfield received 0.5 inches, and Pittsfield got 0.26 inches. Pittsfield got 0.26 inches, and Greenfield got 0.5 inches

According to the National Weather Service, here are the total snowfall amounts in local cities and towns for the past 24 hours (data were taken at 8 a.m. Jan. 4):

Westfield 1 inch

North Granby 2.2 inches

Agawam 1.4 inches

Williamsburg 1.3 inches

Worcester 1 inch

Holden 1.7 inches

Leicester 1.2 inches

Hopkinton 1.5 inches

Hudson 1.3 inches

Amherst 1 inch

Sunderland 0.4 inches

Conway 1.5 inches

Chicopee 2 inches

Springfield 0.8 inches

Holyoke 1

Chicopee 1

Lee 1.2

Pittsfield 0.26

North Adams 2.4

Greenfield 0.5

