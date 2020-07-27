Traffic Alert: What Drivers Need to Know About Worcester's Canal District Construction

This week Canal District construction will impact about a dozen roadways, altering drive times and traffic patterns while contractors install curbs, a fire hydrant, and electrical work.

Construction in the Canal District began August 2019, when work got underway to build a new $86 million to $90 million ballpark, Polar Park, to host the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The park will have a capacity of about 10,000 people. Kelley Square is being redesigned to make the area safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Restaurant and retail space as well as a 500-space municipal parking garage will be developed in the Green Island & Canal District.

This week, motorists should be wary of the following construction and roadwork that could impact drive times:

Ash Street: New hydrant being installed at Ash Street and Summit Street

Gold Street: Paving the base and intermediate courses during the day today, Monday, July 27

I-290 Ramps: Curb work near the I-290 ramps during the day from today, Monday, July 27, to Friday, July, 31.

Jefferson Street: Concrete work during the day from today, Monday, July 27, to Friday, July, 24.

Kelley Square: Curb work near Kelley Square Pizza and Hotel Vernon during the day from today, Monday, July 27, to Friday, July, 31.

Lamartine Street: National Grid’s civil contractor Mirra will be working on Lamartine Street from Meade Street towards Grosvenor Street to Green Island Boulevard.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.