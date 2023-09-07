These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Worcester County, Report Says

After considering several key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Worcester County” report:

No. 1 - Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science in Worcester

- Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science in Worcester No. 2 - Westborough High School

- Westborough High School No. 3 - The Bromfield School in Harvard

- The Bromfield School in Harvard No. 4 - Shrewsbury Senior High School

- Shrewsbury Senior High School No. 5 - Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, receiving top marks in the academics, teachers, and college prep categories.

The schools also fared well in the diversity category, though Algonquin and Bromfield received a B and B-, respectively.

When it comes to lunchtime, however, it appears that there’s room for improvement with the cafeteria offerings at Westborough and Algonquin, which hold a B- and B+, respectively, in the food category. All other schools received at least an A-.

Students at each school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. The best, 11 to one, can be found at Bromfield and Algonquin.

Looking at math scores, students at Westborough fared the best on standardized exams, with 86 percent scoring at or above proficiency.

View the complete ranking on Niche’s website.

