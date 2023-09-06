Sex Offender Gets Life For Killing Dancer, Leaving Body In Burning Car In Worcester Cemetery

Worcester County resident Steven Foley, age 62, formerly of Northborough, was sentenced to life in prison in Worcester County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

It followed his jury conviction for second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of 59-year-old Cynthia Webb.

Webb, a sterling resident and dancer at a Webster gentleman’s club, was found dead in the trunk of her burning car in Worcester’s Hope Cemetery on Dec. 12, 2017, according to police.

The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide, but an autopsy was unable to determine an exact cause of death.

Foley was arrested a week later at a hotel in Peabody. Prosecutors said he is a Level 3 sex offender with multiple rape convictions.

According to investigators, he met Webb at Mario’s Showplace in Webster, where she worked as a dancer. The two later went back to Foley’s Northborough home.

“We can only hope Cynthia’s family and loved ones find some closure through this verdict,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Cynthia Webb's son Brad and mother spoke at the sentencing hearing. Brad Webb said he's angry at all the memories that Foley stole from him and her grandchildren. But there's one small thing that helps him through the pain.

Steven Foley, you didn't win, nor did you get away with this violent crime. My mom's love and impact with carry on. You took my mother away from us and for that, I hope you are held accountable. I hope you suffer worse than the suffering you put my mother through, although I bet my mom put up one hell of a fight. because, at her core, that's who she was, a fighter.

Foley received the mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison. He will be eligible to seek parole after 25 years.

Jurors also found him guilty on a charge of malicious damage to a motor vehicle in connection with the murder.

He was sentenced to 12 to 15 years, which will run concurrently with the life sentence.

