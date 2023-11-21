Routine Traffic Stop Ends With Major Drug, Gun Bust In Sturbridge: Police

Jeffrey Bien-Aime, 30, of Brockton, faces a number of charges following the unfortunate traffic stop on Nov. 13, State Police said in a Monday, Nov. 20, release.

The trooper was performing routine license plate checks while on the interstate in Sturbridge when he spotted the van with its bad plates. He followed the car as it got off at Exit 3 to go to a gas station, authorities said.

The trooper saw drug paraphernalia inside the car in plain sight, and when Bien-Aime returned to the car from the store, he had a lot to answer for.

Outside of revoked registration, Bien-Aime had an outstanding warrant, State Police said.

Troopers cuffed him and put him in the backseat of the patrol car to search his van, where they found 40 pounds of marijuana, two loaded pistols, and ammunition, State Police said.

Bien-Aime was charged with:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle;

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device (2 counts);

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Possession to distribute marijuana;

Carrying a firearm (2 counts);

Possession of ammunition without FID;

Carrying a loaded firearm;

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Improper storage Of a firearm.

