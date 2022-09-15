Worcester Man Sets Speed Record Going To Prison With Sports Car Fraud: Feds

A 29-year-old Worcester man decided to speed run his way to prison when he stole someone's identity and defrauded two banks to purchase a sports car.

Brandon Brouillard was sentenced to just shy of four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to identity theft and two counts of bank fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Brouillard's road trip to federal prison began in February 2021 when he stole a New Hampshire man's identity and used it to open a bank account and then $108,000 from that account to a different one at another bank, prosecutors said.

He also used that man's ID to get a Capitol One loan to buy a car but was denied, authorities said. His goal was to purchase his dream car, a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

In April 2021, he test-drove one at a Norwood Chevy dealership and decided he would pull the trigger and buy the $83,000 car. Brouillard wrote a cashier's check, provided his Massachusetts ID, proof of insurance, and signed the sales contract in his name, prosecutors said.

Two days later, the dealership realized the account that the bank account for the cashier's check was frozen. When they called Brouillard, he said there was a mix-up, and he would make it right.

Prosecutors said Brouillard attempted to accomplish that by wiring $83,000 from another person's bank account in Arizona. He emailed their bank to say the money was to pay for their "brother-in-law's car," authorities said. The account holder canceled the transfer after the bank reached out to them.

This wasn't the first time someone had illegally used this person's account, though. Prosecutors said that since September 2020, someone made more than $500,000 of large purchases on it. The items were shipped to Brouillard's address, the prosecutor said.

