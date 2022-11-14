Worcester DA Honors Lunenburg Police Officer Who Saved Man From Pitbull Attack

The Lunenburg police officer who saved a 75-year-old man from certain death after a dog attacked him for no reason earlier this year was honored for his bravery and quick thinking.

Wayne Comeau was at the Lunenburg Animal Control office when one of the dogs attacked him. Comeau's wife is the town's animal control officer. The pit bull would have likely killed Comeau if not for Officer Gage Russell, who arrived moments before it was too late.

Russell shot and killed the animal, which allowed medical staff to reach Wayne Comeau and airlift him to a hospital for several hours of emergency surgery.

Worcester District Attorney Joe Early Jr. awarded Russell on Monday, Nov. 14, the Team Excellence and Merit, or TEAM, Award for his quick thinking and bravery.

“This officer arrived at a chaotic scene, but remained calm, assessed the situation quickly and took immediate action,” Early said. “Officer Russell saw the animal latched onto Wayne Comeau’s arm and knew the grave situation the victim was in.”

Lunenburg Police Chief Thomas Gammel said he is proud to serve alongside Russell.

"Office Russell's quick response and actions saved Mr. Comeau's life. I believe Wayne would not have survived the attack if Officer Russell did not intervene," Gammel said during the ceremony. "It was a fast and fluid scene where Officer Russell had to assess the situation quickly. Using his training, Officer Russell responded appropriately and professionally without hesitation and saved a life. We are proud to have him serve the town of Lunenburg."

