Woman Jumps Out Of Moving Car To Escape Alleged Kidnapper

Kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery, and stabbing are just some of the things a 27-year-old city man is accused of doing during an alleged crime spree Tuesday, Oct. 13.

One of the victims, a woman, jumped out of a moving car to save herself, police said.

Police were called to Stafford Street around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, Worcester Police said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As more officers arrived to help, they witnessed a woman jump out of a moving vehicle on Stafford Street, police said.

The man driving the vehicle then allegedly ran away on foot, but was apprehended, police said.

The driver is a suspect in the stabbing, police said.

Police said the incident is a suspected act of domestic violence. Under the law, police are barred from revealing the identities of domestic violence victims. In this case, the suspected assailant will also not be named publicly, as doing so might reveal the victim.

When police caught up with him, the suspect allegedly had a knife and prescription drugs -including Suboxone - for which he could not provide a prescription, police said.

The 27-year-old Worcester man allegedly at the center of the violence is being charged with:

- Assault and battery

- Battery on a household member

- Mayhem

- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

- Armed robbery

- Carjacking

- Kidnapping

- Witness intimidation

- Resisting arrest

- Disorderly conduct

- Operating after a suspended or revoked license

- Possession of a Class B substance and

- Possession of a Class E substance, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.