West Springfield Woman, 27, Killed In Crash On Mass Pike In Charlton: Police

David Cifarelli
Police lights.
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed in a two-car crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton this week, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-90 West at mile marker 85.6 in Charlton around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Massachusetts State Police report. 

Upon arrival, troopers found the woman trapped inside a 2010 Honda Civic, which hit a tractor-trailer, suffering from serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Initial investigation suggests the truck was stopped in the breakdown lane when the Honda, for reasons still unknown, hit the back of the truck. Speed is also believed to be a factor, police said.

The woman's identity was not released. This comes just one week after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 20 also in Charlton, as previously reported by Daily Voice

The crash remains under investigation. 

