Crash With Serious Injuries Causing Delays On Mass Pike In Charlton

Serious injures were reported after a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer that was causing delays on the Mass Pike in Central Massachusetts during rush hour, officials said.

The crash was reported on I-90 West in Charlton near mile marker 85 by the Hammond Hill Overpass around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to MassDOT on Twitter.

Two people were found unresponsive and were being pulled from the vehicles involved, Auburn Fire said on Twitter.

The highway was reduced to two lanes because of the crash and delays were expected between Route 56 and 31 as a result, MassDOT reports.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

