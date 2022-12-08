IDs Released For Duo Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 20 In Charlton

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a wrong-way crash on a major route in Central Massachusetts as Susan Celauro, age 63, of East Norwich, NY and Alexander Owanisian, 35, of Southbridge, MA.

State Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road in Charlton just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Massachusetts State Police report. The crash closed Route 20 in both directions, according to MassDOT on Twitter.

Initial investigation suggests that a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by Celauro, was going west on Route 20 east when it collided with a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer about half a mile east of Old Worcester Road. The trailer was carrying a large boat and 2016 Honda Fit, State Police said.

The impact from the crash caused the Honda, occupied by Owanisian, to be pulled under the trailer that was attached to the truck's cab, dragging it for a short distance.

Owanisian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 29-year-old man from Mystic, CT, was not injured, police added.

The scene was cleared around 4 p.m., according to a separate Tweet from MassDOT. This comes just two days after a man from Danielson, CT was killed in a crash on I-395 in Auburn.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.