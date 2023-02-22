Webster Firefighter Dies Preparing To Answer Service Call: Fire Department

Webster Fire Department officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that one of their own had died while preparing to respond to a service call the day before.

Paul Cloutier, age 52, joined the department in March 2021. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Windham County, Conn., at the Muddy Brook Fire Department. He served as lieutenant and president of the Woodstock volunteer station.

Officials said Cloutier died suddenly, though they did not release a cause of death.

Webster Fire Chief Brian said Cloutier was a dedicated firefighter.

“On behalf of Webster Fire/Rescue and the Town of Webster, I want to express our most heartfelt condolences to Paul’s family and loved ones," said Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey in a Facebook post. “This is a terrible loss for them, for his brother and sister firefighters, and for our community. As a firefighter and a friend, Paul was a deeply valued member of our team and always ready to answer a call for help.

“We ask that you please keep Paul’s family in your prayers”

