Fair 40°

SHARE

Newly Minted Millionaire: $1M Lottery Worcester Winner Didn't Plan To Buy Ticket

You can be lucky even if you never intended to put your chips in. One Worcester man won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery because he needed to change for $20. 

Paul Verdini Jr.&nbsp;

Paul Verdini Jr. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Paul Verdini Jr. won the seven-figure prize on the luckiest of all days — Saint Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17. He was looking to break a $20 when he bought a $5 "Money Money Money" scratch-off ticket. 

The name of the game was no lie. Verdini won $1 million. However, he chose to take the lump sum option of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

He plans to buy a new car with the cash. 

Verdini bought the ticket at Shaw’s supermarket at 50 Boston Turnpike Rd. in Shrewsbury. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE