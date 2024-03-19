Newly Minted Millionaire: $1M Lottery Worcester Winner Didn't Plan To Buy Ticket

Paul Verdini Jr. won the seven-figure prize on the luckiest of all days — Saint Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17. He was looking to break a $20 when he bought a $5 "Money Money Money" scratch-off ticket.

The name of the game was no lie. Verdini won $1 million. However, he chose to take the lump sum option of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He plans to buy a new car with the cash.

Verdini bought the ticket at Shaw’s supermarket at 50 Boston Turnpike Rd. in Shrewsbury. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

