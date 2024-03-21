$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Millbury

The winner played the $5 "Gold Mine 50X" scratch-off card and won the top prize of $1 million.

They bought the ticket at Riverside Mart at 54 Canal St. in Millbury. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The lottery has not released the winner's name yet.

They were one of 506 people who won $600 or more in the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday, March 19. Click here to see a complete list of winning tickets and where they were purchased.

