$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Millbury

It was a lucky day for one person in Millbury this week after they struck gold at a Worcester County convenience store. 

Riverside Mart at 54 Canal St. in Millbury

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The winner played the $5 "Gold Mine 50X" scratch-off card and won the top prize of $1 million. 

They bought the ticket at Riverside Mart at 54 Canal St. in Millbury. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

The lottery has not released the winner's name yet. 

They were one of 506 people who won $600 or more in the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday, March 19. Click here to see a complete list of winning tickets and where they were purchased.

