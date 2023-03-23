Two Busted After Pulling Pistols During Street Brawl In Worcester: Police

Authorities in Worcester arrested two men earlier this week after they pulled out pistols during a street fight.

The men were part of a large brawl in the area of Beacon and Sycamore streets on Wednesday, March 22, Worcester police said. Officers broke it up after someone called 911.

There were no reported injuries.

Ramon Vega-Rosario, 31, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, police said.

Luis Ayala, 34, of Worcester, was also busted and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm with committing a felony, and carrying a firearm without a license, authorities said.

