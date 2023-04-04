'Ted Bundy' Busted Sending Nudes, Sexual Videos To 13-Year-Old Sutton Teen: Police

A Worcester County mom took away their 13-year-old's cell phone so they would focus more on their school work, but a glance through the teen's messages sent her running to the authorities.

The mom met with Sutton Police on March 20 after she said she found several messages from an adult man that featured photos and videos of him naked, in sexually suggestive poses, and sometimes dressed as a woman, officials said.

The child had saved the man's name in their phone as "Ted Bundy," Sutton police said.

Along with the obscene photos and videos, "Bundy" repeatedly asked the teen to reciprocate and send him sexual material.

Sutton police investigated and said the messages came from a Whitinsville man.

Jabiel Zayas was arrested on Thursday, March 30, and charged with sending obscene material to a minor and posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual matter, Sutton police said.

Officers announced the arrest this week and said they hope it is a reminder for parents to stay vigilant when it comes to their children's cell phones and lives online.

