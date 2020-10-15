Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
Suspect Arrested In Drive-By Shooting

Kristin Palpini
Walter Cruz
Walter Cruz Photo Credit: Southbridge PD

Police have arrested a suspect in a late-September drive-by-shooting.

Walter Cruz, 37, of Southbridge, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 9, at around 1:40 p.m., on the charges of assault with intent to kill, police said. There was also a warrant out for Cruz’s arrest on this charge.

The arrest stems from a Sept. 27 incident in which police received reports of shots being fired around 9 p.m. in the area of Whitetail Circle in Southbridge.

From the start, police believed the shooting was an isolated, targeted incident and that there was no additional danger to the public. Police made the arrest after several days of investigations, police said. Cruz is expected to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 16.

