'Serious' Car Crash Upgraded To 'Fatal' Following Driver's Death

It is now known that a serious motor vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 27, was a fatal accident.

On Sunday, around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles collided on Stafford Street in Leicester, police said. The drivers were transported to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

One of the drivers, a woman from Worcester, died as a result. The other has sustained serious injuries, according to MassLive.

The collision temporarily closed Stafford Street for hours as police investigated the cause.

The incident is under investigation.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.