Search Underway For Missing Boater At Lake Lashway In North Brookfield

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
North Brookfield Police requested Massachusetts State Police Airwing to assist in the search Photo Credit: North Brookfield Police on Facebook

Multiple crews are searching for a missing person in the water of Lake Lashway in the Northh Brookfield area of central Massachusetts, authorities said.

North Brookfield Police asked for help in looking for a a boater believed to be in the water just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, CBS Boston reports.

A man reportedly went out on the lake and his boat later came back to shore without him on board, the outlet said. 

The search is being assisted by Massachusetts State Police Airwing and several neighboring police and fire departments. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

