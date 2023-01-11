Coworker Pulls Gun, Machete On Auburn Colleague, Asks Him To Choose During Fight: Police

A fight between Auburn coworkers ended when one pulled out a machete and a gun and asked his rival to choose the means of his destruction, authorities said.

Erick Berrios went to his job on Sunday, Jan. 8, to confront his colleague, Auburn police said. It's unclear where they worked or what they were fighting about, but it got so heated that Berrios allegedly pulled out his weapons and made his action movie hero request, authorities said.

Then he left.

Officials charged Berrios with threatening to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), and assault with a dangerous weapon (machete), police said.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and released after posting his $500 bail, police said.

