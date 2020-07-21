COVID-19: New Shrewsbury Police Chief Tests Positive

On the first day of his new job as Shrewsbury Chief of Police, Kevin E. Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anderson, a 26-year-veteran of the town’s police department, was sworn in as chief July 20 - outside of the police department - just hours after he learned of the infection, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Anderson said he is not sure how he contracted the virus. The chief will likely not return to work for the rest of the week. Health officials have advised him to get re-tested on Monday, July 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.