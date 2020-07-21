Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Shrewsbury Police Chief Tests Positive

Kristin Palpini
Kevin Anderson was sworn in as chief of the Shrewsbury police yesterday.
Kevin Anderson was sworn in as chief of the Shrewsbury police yesterday. Photo Credit: Shrewsbury Town Hall

On the first day of his new job as Shrewsbury Chief of Police, Kevin E. Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anderson, a 26-year-veteran of the town’s police department, was sworn in as chief July 20 - outside of the police department - just hours after he learned of the infection, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Anderson said he is not sure how he contracted the virus. The chief will likely not return to work for the rest of the week. Health officials have advised him to get re-tested on Monday, July 27.

