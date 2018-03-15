Central Mass Senior Citizen Is Charged With Murdering Wife

From his hospital bed, an 83-year-old Westborough man was recently arraigned on charges stemming from his wife’s death.

The man’s wife, Saharbanoo Rinadani, 76, was found dead in a Park Village Apartment, 135 Main St., in Westborough on Saturday, March 6, the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.

The husband, Abdal Rindani, 83, of Westborough, was also in the apartment at the time. He was transported to UMass Medical Center, the DA said.

On Friday, March 12, Rindani was arraigned on the charges of attempted murder and strangulation, the DA said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy, but has not yet determined the cause of death, the DA said.

Rindani is being held on $50,000 bail and conditions of his release include house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor and surrender his passports.

Due to medical concerns, it is unclear if Rindani will stand trial. Westborough District Court Judge Timothy Bibaud has ordered Rindani to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital, the DA said. The case is due back in court on April 20.

A homicide investigation by the Massachusetts State and Westborough police is ongoing, the DA said.

