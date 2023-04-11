Bystanders Stick Up For Bullied Homeless Man In Worcester Park, Help Police Arrest Attackers

Several people enjoying a park in Worcester over the weekend refused to allow a group of teens to bully an unhoused man and decided to do something about it.

It happened at Elm Park on Saturday, April 8, when four teens confronted the man for no reason. They pushed him, taunted him, and took things from him, police said. That was until a group of bystanders — tired of the harassment — called police and stepped up to protect the man until officers could arrive, officials said.

The teens ran off before police showed up, but the park protectors passed on their details.

Police searched the area until they found a group of teens who matched the description. The minors scattered when officers confronted them.

Police caught two of them after a brief foot chase that weaved its way through several people's backyards, officials said.

One accused aggressor, 17, is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Worcester police said.

The second — also 17 — is charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer after he allegedly elbowed an officer in the chest during his arrest, officials said.

Police do not release the names of underage suspects.

