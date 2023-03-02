Contact Us
Auburn Road 'Impassable' Following Dump Truck Rollover Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
First responders on the scene of a dump truck rollover crash on Rochdale Street in Auburn on Thursday, March 2
First responders on the scene of a dump truck rollover crash on Rochdale Street in Auburn on Thursday, March 2

A road in Auburn was deemed "impassable" because of a dump truck rollover crash that happened Thursday afternoon, March 2, according to Auburn Police on Twitter.

Auburn Fire responded to the crash near 93 Rochdale Street around 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the department. The driver's injuries were unknown, Auburn Fire said.

People were being told to avoid the area as crews worked to remove the vehicle, Auburn Police said.

