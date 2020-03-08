Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Auburn Police Cruiser Involved In Crash With Injuries

Kristin Palpini
Two people were injured and the front end of an Auburn Police cruiser was badly damaged in a Monday, Aug. 3, accident in Auburn.
Two people were injured and the front end of an Auburn Police cruiser was badly damaged in a Monday, Aug. 3, accident in Auburn. Photo Credit: Auburn Police

Two people were injured and the front end of an Auburn Police cruiser was badly damaged in a Monday, Aug. 3, accident in Auburn.

The collision occurred at 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Southbridge and Auburn streets, police said.

Ryan McColl, 23, of Lunenburg, allegedly ran a red light at the intersection, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. McColl allegedly told police that solar glare prevented him from seeing that the light was red. He was cited for failing to stop at a red light.

Det. Eric Dyson was driving the cruiser that was hit.

Dyson and the lone passenger in McColl’s vehicle were treated for injuries, but are expected to be “OK,” the police said.

The accident is under investigation. 

