Auburn Man On Parole For Child Porn Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

A 37-year-old Auburn man convicted of receiving child porn in 2016 pleaded guilty this week to having child porn, federal authorities said. He now faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when a judge sentences him in March.

Christopher Rondeau was out on parole in November 2020 when officers found a cell phone with images and videos of child pornography during a search of his house, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

A judge sentenced Rondeau to more than five years in prison in 2016, but he received supervised release in 2019, federal authorities said.

