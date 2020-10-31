50-Year-Old Man Steals Ambulance, Doesn't Know Why

Police are still trying to figure out why a man stole an ambulance for a brief while Thursday night.

On Thursday, Oct. 29 at around 6:40 p.m. police responded to a report of an ambulance being stolen from Oriol Drive in Worcester.

Paramedics told Worcester Police that they had left the vehicle to address an emergency call and when they went back, the vehicle was gone, police said.

Soon after, UMass Police called the Worcester department to report a stolen ambulance had been located in front of UMass Memorial.

When police approached the ambulance, the driver allegedly provided them with a false name, police said.

The driver was later identified as Bruce Monroe, 50, of Worcester. Monroe was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and furnishing a false name to a police officer, police said.

Despite their investigation, Monroe provided no legitimate reason for taking the ambulance, police said.

