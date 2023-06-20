Officers Taunted During Southbridge Brawl State Police, Called In To Help

Southbridge Police responded to a report of a large group fighting in the area of Cross Street around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, the department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a large crowd fighting in the streets and sidewalks. It was apparently the scene time that week that officers responded to a large disturbance in town, police said.

While officers tried to restore the peace, the group continued fighting and refused to comply with police. Some even taunted officers as they tried to de-escalate the situation, police added.

The crowd grew so large that Southbridge Police requested additional support from Charlton, Sturbridge, Webster and Auburn Police. Even Massachusetts State Police arrived on scene to help control the "riot," Southbridge Police said.

After a long standoff and several deployments of conducted electronic weapons (Taser), numerous arrests were made. The three people facing charges are:

Francheska Sierra Rivera, age 18, of Southbridge, who was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Christian Rosario, age 20, of Southbridge, who was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and carrying a dangerous weapon during a breach of the peace.

Jullien Gonzales, age 23, of Southbridge, wwho as charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

All three are expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Tuesday, police said.

