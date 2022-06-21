Webster Community Pours One Out For Popular Local 'Can Man Joe'

Joseph Bottis, better known as “Can Man Joe," had a big reputation in his community in Worcester County.

The 39-year-old from Webster spent his days collecting cans and talking with the local community, according to his obituary.

"Joe loved Webster very much," his brother Jacob Luckhart said in a GoFundMe campaign. "Even while he was homeless, he did his part to care for and clean up the community."

Joe also struggled with bipolar depression and "fell into trouble from time to time," Luckhart said. Unfortunately, Joe was found dead outside the Webster Commons Plaza last week – launching an open investigation into his death.

"Joe would never hurt anyone," Luckhart continued, "So it is a shame to see his life taken from him."

In addition to his brother, Joe leaves behind mother Elizabeth, a nephew, an uncle, aunts and several cousins, according to his obituary. The cost of his funeral will be a heavy burden on his disabled mother, so Luckhart organized the GoFundMe to help cover its costs.

"It's a significant burden to ask of anyone. But if everyone who knew Joe would be so kind as to offer a few dollars, at least enough for a cup of joe, it would make the burden on my family so much easier," the GoFundMe reads.

The campaign had already exceeded it $5,000 goal as of Tuesday, June 21. People can still make a donation by clicking here.

In addition, a celebration of life for Joe will take place on at Life Church, located at 1 Nelson Street in Webster, one Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m.

