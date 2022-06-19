Authorities ID Man Found Dead Outside Webster Commons Plaza

Authorities have identified the man found dead outside a shopping plaza in Webster as 39-year-old Joseph Bottis, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office

Bottis was found at the Webster Commons Plaza around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 17, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed a significant area per the investigation including several businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino's, and Rent A Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was said to be conducting an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. Police said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Webster Police.

