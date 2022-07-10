Millbury Man Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend Had Unbreakable Bond With Many

Emotional tributes are pouring in after a 29-year-old man from Millbury was allegedly killed by his boyfriend earlier last week.

Ryan Anderson was found dead at 303 Millbury Street around 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to court documents.

Anderson's boyfriend, Kevin Donnellan, was arrested and charged in connection with his death. Donnellan is now being held without bail and is due back in court on November 16.

The news of Anderson's death shook many among his local community, but had an especially profound impact on those who knew him best.

"You were my person. It was always you and me. No matter how many other friends came in and out of our lives, you and I were constant," one friend said on Facebook. "I love you with everything that I have and I know I’ll see you again someday."

According to his obituary, Anderson was born in Worcester and spent his whole life in Millbury. He graduated from Millbury Senior High School in 2011 and was involved in the drama club, chorus and environmental club. As an adult, Anderson worked as the director of human resources for the Hilton Hotels.

"You were the best friend I ever had, my soulmate, my twin flame. I'm grateful for everything we had," another friend said on Facebook. "I will miss you until the very second we're together again, I love you so much Ryan, I’ll always be your girl."

