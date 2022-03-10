Auburn Man Charged In Connection With Boyfriend's Death At Millbury Home

An Auburn man is facing charges after his boyfriend was found dead inside a Millbury home over the weekend.

Millbury Police found Ryan Anderson, age 29, dead at 303 Millbury Street around 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to court documents. Upon arrival, officers also found the person who made the call, Kevin Donnellan, in the back of the house. The two of them were in a relationship, according to each of their Facebook profiles.

When questioned by police whether Anderson had fallen or hurt himself, Donnellan said no. Instead, Donnellan said he saw Anderson alive six hours before and that his neck was slashed, according to court documents. He added that the two had gotten into a fight earlier.

Donnellan was also injured because he tried stabbing himself with a knife in efforts to kill himself, court documents read. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Officers later found Anderson with obvious signs of trauma to his neck and other parts of his body, according to court documents. Investigators later determined that Anderson had texted another individual saying he was afraid that Donnellan was going to kill him.

Donnellan later appeared in Worcester District Court on charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery on family or household member. Donnellan is due back in court on November 16 and the investigation is ongoing.

