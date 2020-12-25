'Popeye' Rescued From Freezing River By Team Of Responders

Quick-acting emergency responders grappled with rough terrain and an icy embankment in order to save a dog’s life after it fell through the ice on a frigid river earlier this week.

"Great teamwork today to save this pup right before Christmas!!!" noted the Wellesley Fire Department on its Facebook page.

Emergency responders were dispatched for a report of a dog in the river at around noon on Tuesday, Dec. 22, said Wellesley Fire Fighters.

“Popeye” had broken through the ice on the Charles River in Wellesley while out on a walk with his owner.

The dog was unable to climb out of the river due to slippery ice along the riverbank, firefighters said.

Firefighters and police worked through tough terrain and wet snow to find Popeye in the water at the northeast corner of Elm Bank.

Firefighters conducted an “ice water rescue,” saved the dog, and began warming procedures.

The animal control office transported the dog to a local animal hospital for treatment.

“Popeye was cold and scared, but is expected to be OK,” firefighters said.

In addition to Wellesley Firefighters, Dover Police, and Firefighters as well as the Wellesley Police helped to rescue the dog.

