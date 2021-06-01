Is Your Town On The List? Showtime's 'Dexter' Revival To Be Filmed In Massachusetts

The new limited return of the serial-murder drama “Dexter” will be shot in Massachusetts.

Production is set to begin in late January and run through July, according to the Boston Globe.

Showtime announced it was going to revive its hit show for another 10 episodes in October.

Communities that can expect to see the “Dexter” crew filming include Worcester, Gardner, Lancaster, and Sterling.

“Dexter” is a show about a serial killer/police forensics expert who channels his violent urges into killing people he considers to be bad and his attempts to keep his crimes a secret. The show ran for eight seasons - 2006-2013 - and starred Michael C. Hall as the main character. For much of the show’s run, it received positive reviews from critics and audiences, but many people were disappointed by how the program ended.

Hall is coming back to film the limited 10-episode series, but it is unclear which other actors from the original show may return.

Massachusetts has become a hotspot for Hollywood and program producers in recent years due to the area’s proximity to New York City and the state’s industry tax breaks. About a dozen films, TV, or streaming shows were shot in Massachusetts in 2020, according to the Massachusetts Film Office. They include “Christmas on Ice” (shot in Shrewsbury and Worcester), “City on a Hill” (Boston), “Don’t Look Up” (Chicopee, Worcester, Boston), “Godmothered” (Avon, Boston), and “Julia” (Worcester, Framingham, Boston).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.