COVID-19: Positive-Test-Rate Spikes - Twice As High As Summertime Average

The daily COVID-19 positive test rate has shot up to 4 percent in Massachusetts - a stark change from the 2 percent - or under - rates that the state enjoyed for much of the summer.

More than 4.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

In the most recent weekly COVID-19 town-by-town state data, there were 40 communities listed as high-risk for the virus’ spread. The data was reported on Oct. 7.

The week prior, there were 23 communities considered high-risk.

The places where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest are in the Northeastern portion of Massachusetts and Middlesex County in particular where 170 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours, according to data compiled by WCVB5.

Elsewhere in the state, over the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 positive test results went up by:

Hampden County - 64 new cases since Monday, Oct. 12.

Hampshire County - 3

Worcester County - 51.

Berkshire and Franklin counties have not reported any new cases over the last 24 hours.

HIGH RISK

Communities considered high-risk for the spread of COVID-19 now include:

Amherst

Sunderland

Holyoke

Springfield

Southbridge

Dudley

Webster

Leicester

Worcester

Southborough

Hudson

Marlborough

Framingham.

