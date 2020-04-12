Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Eight Central Mass Communities Added To 'Red' List - Town-by-Town Rates, Trends

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Eight new Worcester County communities have been added to the state’s COVID-19 red list and two have come off of it, according to data released Thursday, Dec. 3.

The communities that lowered their COVID-19 infection rate to the point that they were removed from a list of the state’s riskiest places are Templeton and Winchendon.

The communities that were added to the red list are Blackstone, Charlton, Holden, Mendon, North Brookfield, Southborough, Spencer, and Sturbridge.

There are now 36 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on the red list, including 27 cities and towns in Worcester County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).

The community with the highest COVID-19 rate is Southbridge. The town has an average daily COVID-19 infection rate of 62.6 per 100,000 people.

Sutton had the next highest rate at 52.6, followed by Leominster at 51.5. Even though Leominster is still in the red, the city reduced the number of incidents since last week, Nov. 27. The total number of cases reported increased in Southbridge and Sutton.

The other 16 Worcester County communities on the state's red list are: Clinton, Douglas, Fitchburg, Gardner, Lancaster, Leicester, Lunenburg, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Paxton, Rutland, Sterling, Upton, Uxbridge, and West Boylston.

The statewide COVID-19 infection rate for the week of Dec. 3 was 35.7 infections per 100,000 residents. The state is at the yellow level of risk for COVID-19 infections.

The Worcester County communities that pose the lowest risk of infection are Petersham, where the rate of infection is 5.6; Warren, 6.6 rate; New Salem, 7.3; Harvard, 8.2; and Hardwick, 10.7.

Meanwhile, 25 Worcester County communities reported fewer incidents than the prior week, while 29 reported having more cases, and 7 reported no change at all.

The following is a list of Worcester County communities, their COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 residents for the week of Dec. 3, their color-coded risk level, and whether the overall number of cases in town went up, down or stayed the same. Communities that are newly added to the red list appear in CAPS. Communities in which the case count went up are in bold.

  • Ashburnham     19.3 Yellow Lower
  • Athol    14.3 Yellow Higher
  • Auburn    39 Yellow Higher
  • Barre   12.8 Gray Higher
  • Berlin    35.4 Yellow Higher
  • BLACKSTONE    34 Red Lower
  • Bolton   19.8 Gray Higher
  • Boylston    28.6 Yellow Higher
  • Brookfield    21.3 gray low
  • CHARLTON   47.9 Red Higher
  • Clinton    37 Red Lower
  • Douglas    23.3 Red Lower
  • Dudley     30.9 Yellow Lower
  • E. Brookfield    35 Green Higher
  • Fitchburg    42.2 Red Lower
  • Gardner    47.4 Red Higher
  • Grafton    30.9 Yellow Higher
  • Hardwick    10.7 Gray No change
  • Harvard    8.2 Gray No change
  • HOLDEN    50.4 Red Higher
  • Hopedale    40.6 Red Lower
  • Hubbardston   16.8 Gray Lower
  • Lancaster    21.6 Red Lower
  • Leicester   36.8 Red No change
  • Leominster    51.5 Red Lower
  • Lunenburg    32.9 Red Lower
  • MENDON    33.4 Red Higher
  • Milford    42.1 Red Higher
  • Millbury    39.7 Red Lower
  • Millville    11.9 Gray Lower
  • New Braintree    26.9 Gray Higher
  • New Salem    7.3 Gray Higher
  • N. BROOKFIELD    41.6 Red Higher
  • Northborough   33.2 Yellow Higher
  • Northbridge    23.9 Yellow Lower
  • Oakham   13.4 Gray No change
  • Oxford   18.7 Yellow Lower
  • Paxton   38.9 Red Higher
  • Petersham   5.6 Gray Higher
  • Phillipston    16.7 Gray Higher
  • Princeton   35.4 Yellow No change
  • Royalston   11.2 Gray No change
  • Rutland   37.6 Red  Higher
  • Shrewsbury   26.9 Yellow Lower
  • SOUTHBOROUGH    24.4 Red Higher
  • Southbridge   62.6 Red Higher
  • SPENCER   36.1 Red Higher
  • Sterling   50.9 Red No change
  • STURBRIDGE   27 Red Higher
  • Sutton   52.6 Red Higher
  • Templeton   17.4 Yellow Lower
  • Upton   24.1 Red Higher
  • Uxbridge   24.2 Red Lower
  • Warren    6.6 Gray Lower
  • Webster   25.8 Yellow Lower
  • West Boylston    42.8 Red Higher
  • West Brookfield   23.1 Gray Lower
  • Westborough    33.6 Yellow Higher
  • Westminster    24.4 Yellow Lower
  • Winchendon    23.2 Yellow Lower
  • Worcester    47.4 Yellow Lower.

Massachusetts’ system for determining local risk and COVID-19 rates considers the size of a community.

To be a red city or town, a small community must have 25 or more total cases; a medium community must have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a positive COVID-19 test rate of 5 percent or more; for large communities, they must have an average case rate of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate that is 4 percent or higher.

Didn't see your town? Want more information? Read the weekly Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Reporting Center online.

