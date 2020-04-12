COVID-19: Eight Central Mass Communities Added To 'Red' List - Town-by-Town Rates, Trends

Eight new Worcester County communities have been added to the state’s COVID-19 red list and two have come off of it, according to data released Thursday, Dec. 3.

The communities that lowered their COVID-19 infection rate to the point that they were removed from a list of the state’s riskiest places are Templeton and Winchendon.

The communities that were added to the red list are Blackstone, Charlton, Holden, Mendon, North Brookfield, Southborough, Spencer, and Sturbridge.

There are now 36 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on the red list, including 27 cities and towns in Worcester County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).

The community with the highest COVID-19 rate is Southbridge. The town has an average daily COVID-19 infection rate of 62.6 per 100,000 people.

Sutton had the next highest rate at 52.6, followed by Leominster at 51.5. Even though Leominster is still in the red, the city reduced the number of incidents since last week, Nov. 27. The total number of cases reported increased in Southbridge and Sutton.

The other 16 Worcester County communities on the state's red list are: Clinton, Douglas, Fitchburg, Gardner, Lancaster, Leicester, Lunenburg, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Paxton, Rutland, Sterling, Upton, Uxbridge, and West Boylston.

The statewide COVID-19 infection rate for the week of Dec. 3 was 35.7 infections per 100,000 residents. The state is at the yellow level of risk for COVID-19 infections.

The Worcester County communities that pose the lowest risk of infection are Petersham, where the rate of infection is 5.6; Warren, 6.6 rate; New Salem, 7.3; Harvard, 8.2; and Hardwick, 10.7.

Meanwhile, 25 Worcester County communities reported fewer incidents than the prior week, while 29 reported having more cases, and 7 reported no change at all.

The following is a list of Worcester County communities, their COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 residents for the week of Dec. 3, their color-coded risk level, and whether the overall number of cases in town went up, down or stayed the same. Communities that are newly added to the red list appear in CAPS. Communities in which the case count went up are in bold.

Ashburnham 19.3 Yellow Lower

Athol 14.3 Yellow Higher

Auburn 39 Yellow Higher

Barre 12.8 Gray Higher

Berlin 35.4 Yellow Higher

BLACKSTONE 34 Red Lower

Bolton 19.8 Gray Higher

Boylston 28.6 Yellow Higher

Brookfield 21.3 gray low

CHARLTON 47.9 Red Higher

Clinton 37 Red Lower

Douglas 23.3 Red Lower

Dudley 30.9 Yellow Lower

E. Brookfield 35 Green Higher

Fitchburg 42.2 Red Lower

Gardner 47.4 Red Higher

Grafton 30.9 Yellow Higher

Hardwick 10.7 Gray No change

Harvard 8.2 Gray No change

HOLDEN 50.4 Red Higher

Hopedale 40.6 Red Lower

Hubbardston 16.8 Gray Lower

Lancaster 21.6 Red Lower

Leicester 36.8 Red No change

Leominster 51.5 Red Lower

Lunenburg 32.9 Red Lower

MENDON 33.4 Red Higher

Milford 42.1 Red Higher

Millbury 39.7 Red Lower

Millville 11.9 Gray Lower

New Braintree 26.9 Gray Higher

New Salem 7.3 Gray Higher

N. BROOKFIELD 41.6 Red Higher

Northborough 33.2 Yellow Higher

Northbridge 23.9 Yellow Lower

Oakham 13.4 Gray No change

Oxford 18.7 Yellow Lower

Paxton 38.9 Red Higher

Petersham 5.6 Gray Higher

Phillipston 16.7 Gray Higher

Princeton 35.4 Yellow No change

Royalston 11.2 Gray No change

Rutland 37.6 Red Higher

Shrewsbury 26.9 Yellow Lower

SOUTHBOROUGH 24.4 Red Higher

Southbridge 62.6 Red Higher

SPENCER 36.1 Red Higher

Sterling 50.9 Red No change

STURBRIDGE 27 Red Higher

Sutton 52.6 Red Higher

Templeton 17.4 Yellow Lower

Upton 24.1 Red Higher

Uxbridge 24.2 Red Lower

Warren 6.6 Gray Lower

Webster 25.8 Yellow Lower

West Boylston 42.8 Red Higher

West Brookfield 23.1 Gray Lower

Westborough 33.6 Yellow Higher

Westminster 24.4 Yellow Lower

Winchendon 23.2 Yellow Lower

Worcester 47.4 Yellow Lower.

Massachusetts’ system for determining local risk and COVID-19 rates considers the size of a community.

To be a red city or town, a small community must have 25 or more total cases; a medium community must have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a positive COVID-19 test rate of 5 percent or more; for large communities, they must have an average case rate of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate that is 4 percent or higher.

Didn't see your town? Want more information? Read the weekly Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Reporting Center online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.