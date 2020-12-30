Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
City Councilor's Son Fatally Struck By Semitrailer

Kristin Palpini
Candle Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

The community is mourning the death of a city councilor’s son who was hit by a semitrailer on Christmas.

On Monday, Dec. 28, City Councilor for District 4 Sarai Rivera confirmed her son Zacarias “Zack” Ortiz Hernandez, 24, was hit by a semitrailer while walking along Highway 412 in Oklahoma.

In a post to her Facebook page, Rivera said Ortiz Hernandez was in Oklahoma visiting family for the holidays.

“Although this tragedy has brought our family immense grief and deep pain,” Rivera said, “your support has vitalized us during even the most surreal of days.”

Ortiz Hernandez will be buried in his home country of Guatemala.

The crash that killed Ortiz Hernandez happened just after noon on Christmas and may have been the result of the young man stepping into the road, according to the Oklahoma Guymon Daily Herald. 

