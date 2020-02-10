Auto Shop Owner Dies In Excavating Accident

Police have identified the man who died when an excavator he was operating rolled over and down a ravine on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Sten R. Brote, 66, of Sutton, died in the excavator accident on Leland Hill Road, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

He owned his own truck and auto repair service - B&P Auto Services on Millbury Street in Worcester - for nearly 40 years.

Brote was an avid antique engine collector, his obituary said. He was a member of the Central Massachusetts Steam, Gas and Machinery Association, a past commander of the SONDS of the American Legion Post 414 in Sutton, a former Deputy Sheriff, and member of the Montacute Lodge, Masonic Temple in Worcester.

Brote met his end on Tuesday. Firefighters and EMTS responded to a report around 3:50 p.m. that an excavator had rolled over and there was a male trapped inside down a 40-foot embankment, police said.

Due to the difficulty of the rescue, Sutton Police called in the District 7 Technical Rescue Team to reach Brote.

“It was a delicate and time-consuming operation,” said Sutton Police Chief Belsito. “However, thanks to the highly trained professionals on scene, we were able to safely negotiate the terrain, to secure and extricate, and to mitigate the hazards at the scene.”

The chief offered his condolences to Brote’s family and friends.

Communities that sent emergency responders to help extricate Brote include Milbury, Auburn, Oxford, Southbridge, Northbridge, Dudley, Webster, Uxbridge, Charlton, Leicester, Worcester, Grafton. Also involved were the State Police, Direnzo’s Towing, Unified Global Packaging, the state Fire Marshal, and Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

