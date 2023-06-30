Missing Fitchburg Teen Girl Could Be Traveling With Unknown Man, Police Say

Vivian Higgins, age 15, was last seen at 21 Village Inn Road in Westminster on Thursday, June 29, Fitchburg Police said on Facebook.

Vivian is described as standing 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with straight brown hair, police said. She was last wearing a black sweatshirt, shorts, white sneakers, and her hair was down.

Police believe Vivian could still be in Fitchburg or traveled to Westminster or Gardner. Anyone with information about Vivian's whereabouts is asked to call Fitchburg Police at 978-345-4355.

