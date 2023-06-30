Fog/Mist 69°

Missing Fitchburg Teen Girl Could Be Traveling With Unknown Man, Police Say

The Fitchburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who could be traveling with an unknown man. 

Surveillance images captured Vivian Higgins potentially traveling with an unknown male.
David Cifarelli
Vivian Higgins, age 15, was last seen at 21 Village Inn Road in Westminster on Thursday, June 29, Fitchburg Police said on Facebook

Vivian is described as standing 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with straight brown hair, police said. She was last wearing a black sweatshirt, shorts, white sneakers, and her hair was down.

Police believe Vivian could still be in Fitchburg or traveled to Westminster or Gardner. Anyone with information about Vivian's whereabouts is asked to call Fitchburg Police at 978-345-4355. 

