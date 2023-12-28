Maria Murray, 53, was stabbed multiple times in the back at Meadow Woods on Massachusetts Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Worcester County District Attorney said. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she died of her wounds.

Orlando Garcia Rosado, her boyfriend, was arrested and charged with the killing, reports said.

He is charged with murder and assault and battery on a household member, authorities said. He is being held without bail.

A GoFundMe for Murray hopes to raise $30,000 to cover her funeral costs and provide for her son.

Hi, I’m raising money to help pay for my aunt’s funeral expenses, My aunt has been tragically taken from me and my family Tuesday, December 26, 2023 where she was brutally stabbed by her boyfriend where he left her to bleed out with her son in the house at the time of the incident, he then. stole her red subaru and took off onto 290 where the state police later caught up to him he was later taken into custody. My aunt did not deserve for her life to be cut short, she was a single mother (the boyfriend didn’t do anything to provide and was only there on occasion ) working 2 jobs to take care of her and her son, she was so loving I can’t believe she is gone anything helps we just want her to have a beautiful funeral to help remember her beautiful life. God Bless️

