Support Floods In For Son Of Single Mom Killed In Lunenberg Attack

Maria Murray, 53, was stabbed multiple times in the back at Meadow Woods on Massachusetts Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Worcester County District Attorney said. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she died of her wounds.

Orlando Garcia Rosado, her boyfriend, was arrested and charged with the killing, reports said.

Since the killing, several people have stepped up to ask for help providing for Murray's teenage son and to pay for his mother's funeral.

One GoFundMe created by the boy's stepbrother has raised more than $2,000 to cover Murray's funeral costs.

Due to the circumstances, our family was unprepared for any funeral expenses. In order to help with the cost of the funeral as well as other basic needs for Walter, we ask if you could donate anything you can. Walter lives with my mother, Christine Harding, his father, Walter Murray, and myself. They are fully supporting him as he goes into his freshman year at Nashoba Valley Technical High School. To anyone that donates, we thank you so much. Maria was a very sweet woman who deserved to watch her son grow up. Rest in peace.

