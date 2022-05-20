New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Northborough

A new restaurant started by a group of Massachusetts foodies is off to a strong start.

The Cellar Bar & Grille, located in Worcester County, in the town of Northborough, was founded by a group of "like-minded foodies" who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together.

The restaurant, which features a varied menu that ranges from burgers and chicken fingers to elegant seafood and steak dishes, is quickly becoming a favorite with online reviewers who have been quick to assign five stars to the establishment.

"Fantastic atmosphere, fabulous food, and drinks. Service was great too! We highly recommend," said Allison S. on Yelp.

Favorite dishes online include the burgers, the veal chops, lamb shank, and the scallops.

"Such a welcoming environment!," said Yelper Meredith R. "Stayed for so long because the atmosphere was so inviting. Food was amazing. Prices are very reasonable and the owners are sweethearts!"

Inside the restaurant is divided into a full-service bar and a dining area that features comfy booths as well as tables.

Other notable menu selections included the prime rib (which received praise online), ahi tuna, and several pasta dishes including lobster ravioli, lobster macaroni and cheese, stuffed haddock, truffle fries, and well, the list goes on.

Prices are medium to high. Reservations are suggested.

The restaurant is located at 369 W Main St. #8 in Northborough.

