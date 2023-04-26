Holden Fire Truck Sank Into Road As Gas Main Break Caused Sinkhole

State Department of Transportation workers struck the underground gas line at 1063 Man St. just after 12:30 p.m., which caused the leak, Holden firefighters said.

Fire crews were called to the large natural gas leak to help clear the scene and keep the fuel from exploding, but while they were there, one of the Holden fire trucks sank into the asphalt as the leak caused a sinkhole underground some 300 feet away from the ruptured line at the site of a previous trench, authorities said.

A tow truck later pulled it out of the hole.

Crews closed Main Street for two hours Tuesday until they could repair the gas line.

No one was injured, authorities said.

