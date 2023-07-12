'Her Memory Will Never Fade': Friends Pick Up Torch After Northborough Mom Dies

She died last month. Now, the "ride or die" friends of the 44-year-old Northborough hairdresser and esthetician say they want to make sure those fears were not in vain. They have started a GoFundMe to help provide for her family as they grapple with their new reality and have stepped up in other ways.

She would have done the same for them and often did, they said.

To know her was to love her. To be in her presence was understanding true happiness and love. Be it family, friend, or acquaintance those who knew Becky were better off because of it. Becky was the one that could bring sunshine into any room. She was the shoulder you always knew you could lean on and the calming voice through any storm. On June 27th this amazing light was taken from us all. For those that were close to Becky her memory will never fade and her smile and love will always be felt.

The fundraiser has generated over $10,000 in donations in less than a week. The campaign's goal is $50,000.

While it's no substitute for Rebecca's absences, that money will go to John Gauvin, Rebecca's husband and father of their three daughters — ages 13, 8, and 6, the GoFundMe description said.

The campaign is more than a fundraiser. It is a way to carry on Rebecca's charity and compassion despite her absence, friends said.

"She had the personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation," her obituary said. "Her smiles and laughter were infectious to everyone around, and her ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever ingrained in all she knew."

Rebecca's friends and family will celebrate her life at 24 Lancaster Road in Northborough at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, her obituary said.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.