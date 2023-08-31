Fair 63°

(Found) Elderly Northbridge Man Missing; Police Ask For Public's Help To Find Him

Update: Northbridge police have canceled the silver alert for Franklin McCarty. He was found safe. 

Original: Police have issued a silver alert for a missing elderly Northbridge man after he wandered away from his home Thursday morning, Aug. 31. 

Franklin McCarty, 82, left his house on foot just before 11 a.m. and told his neighbor he was going to Hudson, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers believe he could be headed to a house on Cox Street, where he used to live. 

He has hitchhiked to Hudson before. 

McCarty is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans. 

He could be carrying a Walmart bag filled with medication. 

Police ask anyone who sees McCarty to contact the Northbridge Police Department at 508-234-6211.

